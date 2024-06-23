0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 01:14

US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

Story Code : 1143277
The Biden administration has consistently claimed that it wants to avoid a war between "Israel" and Hezbollah, advocating for diplomatic de-escalation. This week, US envoy Amos Hochstein was sent to the region in an attempt to supposedly help ease tensions, Al-Mayadden TV Network 

The media outlet noted that top Israeli officials, including Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and "National Security" Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, held meetings with Biden administration officials such as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk.

Sources revealed that the Israeli and American officials discussed various topics, including the situation along the border with Lebanon, Iran, and ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations.

The senior administration official mentioned that US officials emphasized that the Biden administration would provide "Israel" with the necessary security assistance, but noted that American troops would not be deployed on the ground.

The official indicated that in this week's meetings, US and Israeli officials discussed potential strategies to reduce tensions along the Blue Line separating southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine, including discussions on returning displaced Israeli settlers and Lebanese citizens to their homes.
