US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

Islam Times - Senior US officials assured a delegation of top Israeli officials visiting Washington this week that the Biden administration is fully prepared to support its ally in case of a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

The Biden administration has consistently claimed that it wants to avoid a war between "Israel" and Hezbollah, advocating for diplomatic de-escalation. This week, US envoy Amos Hochstein was sent to the region in an attempt to supposedly help ease tensions, Al-Mayadden TV NetworkThe media outlet noted that top Israeli officials, including Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and "National Security" Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, held meetings with Biden administration officials such as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk.Sources revealed that the Israeli and American officials discussed various topics, including the situation along the border with Lebanon, Iran, and ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations.The senior administration official mentioned that US officials emphasized that the Biden administration would provide "Israel" with the necessary security assistance, but noted that American troops would not be deployed on the ground.The official indicated that in this week's meetings, US and Israeli officials discussed potential strategies to reduce tensions along the Blue Line separating southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine, including discussions on returning displaced Israeli settlers and Lebanese citizens to their homes.