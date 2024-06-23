Iraqi Resistance Vows to Help Hezbollah if Israel Attacks

Islam Times - Iraqi resistance group has expressed full solidarity with Lebanese Hezbollah, stressing they will fight alongside their comrades in the Lebanese group in case the Tel Aviv regime decides to wage a new war.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Akhbar daily newspaper, citing unnamed sources at the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, reported that Kata'ib Hezbollah, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba groups have announced their readiness to fight alongside Hezbollah to confront any possible Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Press TV reported.The sources added that the Iraqi resistance groups are awaiting Hezbollah’s approval.Kadhim al-Fartousi, the spokesman for the Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada anti-terror resistance group, stated that Hezbollah enjoys great prowess, powerful and effective weapons, and large numbers of fighters, which are sufficient to repel Israeli aggression irrespective of its extent.“Should the need arise for Iraqi fighters in southern Lebanon, we will be the first to face up to the Zionist enemy’s act of aggression [alongside Hezbollah]. This is a Muslim and Arab issue,” he pointed out.On Wednesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that “no place” in the Israeli-occupied territories would be spared from the group’s weapons in case of a full-blown war.Nasrallah emphasized that an incursion into the Galilee region remains an option on the table should Israel invade southern Lebanon.He also said they would attack any other country in the region that assisted Israel in the war effort, citing Cyprus, which has hosted Israeli forces for training exercises.Hezbollah has been carrying out almost daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions in retaliation for the regime’s aggression against Lebanon and in solidarity with Palestinians.The genocidal war in Gaza has killed at least 37,551 Palestinians, predominantly women and children so far.At least 455 people have also been killed on the Lebanese border, including more than 80 civilians, according to a tally by AFP.Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.