17 Killed in RSF Attack on Village in Central Sudan

Islam Times - More than 17 people were killed and many others injured on Friday in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in central Sudan, a resistance committee announced on Saturday.

The RSF militia attacked and stormed the Aseer village in Gezira State and "committed a massacre against the village's residents as they were leaving the mosque after performing Friday prayers," the resistance committee in Wad Madani, the capital city of the Gezira State, said in a statement on its Facebook page.The committee noted that the RSF's attack led to major displacement among the village's residents.Meanwhile, an eyewitness from the area told Xinhua that "the attack took place as the residents were leaving one of the village's mosques which left nearly 80 people wounded, some of whom suffering serious injuries.""The militia used light and medium weapons, and directly targeted the citizens upon leaving the mosque," the eyewitness said.