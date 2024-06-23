Zionists Shot Young Palestinian Man in Jenin

Islam Times - The Zionist enemy forces surrounded a house after storming the Jabriyat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, which led to the wounding of a Palestinian youth with live bullets.

Saturday, the Zionist enemy forces surrounded a house after storming the Jabriyat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, which led to the wounding of a Palestinian youth with live bullets.The Palestinian News Agency reported that a young man was injured by live bullets, after the occupation forces surrounded a house in the neighborhood, called on its residents via loudspeakers to leave, and prevented ambulance crews from heading to the place.A special force of "Musta'aribin" infiltrated the neighborhood, with the support of the occupation forces, amid heavy gunfire.Meanwhile, the occupation forces intensified their military presence in the vicinity of the villages and towns of Burqin, Wadi Burqin, Qabatiya, Araba, and Ya`bad, and set up military checkpoints.