Israel Attacks Three Sites in Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - Israeli fighter jets have violated Lebanon's airspace and carried out missile strikes at southern Lebanon near border areas, according to reports.

The Israeli Military announced that it targeted Hezbollah's military position on Friday in the Lebanese town of Khiam, the Meiss el-Jabal area, and in the vicinity of the villages of Taybeh and Tallouseh.The Al Manar TV channel reported that the Israeli planes attacked a military facility in the western part of the settlement of Meis al-Jebel, which has been bombed several times in recent days.Two more raids targeted the settlements of Talusa and al-Teibi. Casualties among Hezbollah forces have been reported, though the exact number is unclear.On Friday, Hezbollah launched an aerial attack using an assault drone that targeted an Israeli artillery bunker in Al-Zaoura.Hezbollah in another statement on Friday announced that in solidarity with the people of Gaza and and amidst Zionist aggression on several villages in South Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon persistently targeted Israeli occupation soldiers and sites near the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.Since the beginning of the military escalation on the Israeli-Lebanese border in October 2023, Hezbollah's losses have exceeded 360 people. The death toll from air raids among civilians has reached 96.The latest strikes are part of the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been engaged in a tit-for-tat exchange of attacks in recent months.The situation remains volatile, with the potential for further escalation.The violation of Lebanon's airspace and the targeting of Hezbollah strongholds are likely to heighten the tensions in the region further. The international community has called for restraint and a de-escalation of the conflict to prevent a wider regional war.