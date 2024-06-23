Five Security Forces Killed in Landmine Blast in Pakistan

Islam Times - A vehicle of the security forces collided with an improvised landmine in the Sada area of ​​Karam, as a result of which five security personnel were killed.

Sadda is a city in Kurram District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.According to ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), a vehicle of security forces collided with an improvised landmine in the Sada area of ​​Kurram district, as a result of which five security personnel were killed.Among them was Aqeel Ahmed, including Lance Naik Mohammad Tafir, Anush Rafoon, Mohammad Azam Khan, and Sepoy Haroon William of Islamabad.To eliminate possible terrorists in the area, a clearance operation was also conducted.President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the landmine incident in Karam district.The President while paying homage to the martyred soldiers said that the operations of the law enforcement agencies will continue for the complete elimination of terrorism in the country.