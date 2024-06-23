1,100 Hajj Pilgrims Died in Saudi Arabia Soaring Heat Waves

Islam Times - Reportedly 1,117 pilgrims have died among them some missing in the 2024 hajj pilgrimage due to the extreme heat conditions. It is the highest death toll since 2015.

The new death toll reported on Thursday showed that from 658 Egyptians who died, 630 were unregistered.Saudi authorities said that they sent away unregistered pilgrims but it appears that many of those who died didn't have access to cooler spaces.About 10 countries have reported 1,081 deaths during the pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which all Muslims with the means must complete at least once.The death toll among Iranian pilgrims participating in this year's Hajj in Saudi Arabia has risen to 11 as extreme heat and crowding see fatalities mounting.A Saudi study published last month said temperatures in the area were rising by 0.4C each decade.Pakistan and Indonesia also confirmed more deaths on Thursday.Out of about 150,000 pilgrims, Pakistan has so far recorded 58 deaths.Indonesia, which had about 240,000 pilgrims, had raised its death toll to 183, its religious affairs ministry said, compared with 313 deaths recorded last year.Deaths have also been confirmed by Malaysia, India, Jordan, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia, Sudan and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. In many cases, authorities have not specified the cause.Saudi Arabia has not provided information on deaths, though it reported more than 2,700 cases of “heat exhaustion” on Sunday alone.