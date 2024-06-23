0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 01:47

Yemeni Navy Confirms Toofan1 Drone Boat Used in Attack on TUTOR Ship

Story Code : 1143288
Yemeni Navy Confirms Toofan1 Drone Boat Used in Attack on TUTOR Ship
The Toofan1 boat can reach speeds of up to 35 nautical miles per hour and is designed to target both stationary and moving nearby marine targets.

Last Wednesday, military media released footage of the Yemeni Navy targeting and sinking the TUTOR ship with an armed boat in the Red Sea. The ship was targeted on June 12th in the Red Sea using an unmanned boat, several drones, and ballistic missiles. The attack was carried out because the ship's owner violated the ban on entering ports in occupied Palestine.
 
The footage showed the moment the first attack boat struck the ship from the rear, causing a large explosion and significant damage. It also included moments of the mines planted by the navy inside the ship detonating.
 
At the time, the Yemeni Navy commented on the incident, explaining that the TUTOR ship was targeted after a vessel belonging to its company, Evalendar Shipping Co SA, breached the ban and entered the occupied Haifa port. An email was sent to the company warning them about the breach by their ship, SHIMANAMI STAR.
 
The navy confirmed that the TUTOR ship had turned off its AIS (Automatic Identification System) while passing through the Red Sea. They used several naval weapons, including some used for the first time, in targeting and sinking the TUTOR ship.
 
Since the beginning of the battle of the Al-Aqsa Storm and the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Armed Forces have imposed a ban on ships linked to the Zionist entity. Hundreds of operations have been carried out against those ships and American and British military pieces, including the aircraft carrier Eisenhower, which was directly hit by ballistic, naval, and drone missiles.
 
Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed at the beginning of May that they had entered the "fourth phase of escalation," which includes targeting all ships that violate the Israeli navigation ban and those heading to ports in occupied Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea, in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza."
