1 Dead, 7 Wounded Following Shooting in Louisville: Police

Islam Times - Investigators in Louisville, US State of Kentucky, said they are looking for a suspect and clues in a mass shooting at a nightclub early Saturday morning that killed a man and wounded seven others.

Officers received a call around 12:47 a.m. for shots fired outside the lounge H20 and first responders discovered a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, ABC News reported.The unidentified man was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said.A second unidentified victim was rushed to University Hospital "with injuries that are believed to be critical and life-threatening," according to the LMPD.Later in the morning, investigators learned that six other victims from the shooting, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, transported themselves to area hospitals, according to police.The relationship among the victims was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.