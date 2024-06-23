Iran to Conduct Two Major Satellite Launches in Coming Weeks

Islam Times - Iran is set to conduct two significant satellite launches in the coming weeks, according to Hassan Salariyeh, the head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA).

Salariyeh announced on Saturday that the launches are scheduled to occur before July 21, as reported by the official IRNA news agency.Salariyeh noted that the ISA is currently performing compatibility tests between the satellites and the launch rockets."The compatibility and joint tests between launches and carrying rockets are among important and sensitive issues which sometimes can face delays because of certain technical problems," he stated.He assured, however, that the satellite launches will proceed only after ensuring a 100% success rate in the compatibility tests.On Tuesday, Iran's Minister of Communications Issa Zarepour highlighted the significant advancements in the nation's space and communication sectors in recent years."In less than two and a half years, 12 satellites have been successfully launched into space, and two more launches are planned by the end of the current administration to set a new record in Iran's space history," Zarepour noted.He also mentioned efforts to stabilize the technology for injecting satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO)."After a decade-long hiatus, the space life program has been revived, and two new biological capsules are under construction to take an important step towards sending humans into space," Zarepour added.Despite Western pressure and sanctions on its space sector, Iran has successfully conducted satellite launches in recent years.Iran maintains that peaceful technological advancement in the aerospace field is the country's legitimate right with authorities stating that the satellites are used for various scientific and development purposes in the country.In January, Iran launched three satellites simultaneously for the first time using a modern satellite carrier developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry.The ISA-built Mahda satellite was unveiled during these launches.This event followed the launch of the Sorayya satellite into orbit with a rocket designed by Iran's elite military force, the IRGC.Additionally, in late February, an Iranian satellite was placed into a 500-kilometer orbit for the first time.The Pars 1 research-sensing satellite was launched from Russia's Vostochny spaceport using the Soyuz rocket.