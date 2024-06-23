0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 09:49

Russia Hits Western-Supplied Air Weapons Depots in Ukraine

Story Code : 1143319
Russia Hits Western-Supplied Air Weapons Depots in Ukraine
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that it had carried out a group strike overnight using long-range air and sea-based weapons and drones on several types of targets. These included Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities supporting Kyiv’s defense industry as well as warehouses storing ammo and air weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries. 

“The goals of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit,” officials have said, TASS reported.

The Defense Ministry stated that the latest attack came in response to “attempts by the Kyiv regime to cause damage to Russian energy facilities.” Ukraine has for several months been launching drone raids on Russian oil processing facilities, including those located far from the border.

Russia has been routinely targeting energy infrastructure in response to Kyiv’s cross-border attacks while insisting the strikes do not target civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
23 June 2024
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
23 June 2024
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
23 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
23 June 2024
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024