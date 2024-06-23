0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 09:50

Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon

Story Code : 1143320
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
The minister described the trip as the most critical and challenging he had undertaken. “The meetings with the senior government officials are critical for the future of the war,” he said before boarding his flight.

He will be meeting Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and others, Zionist media reported.

During these meetings, I plan to discuss developments in Gaza and Lebanon, he said. “We are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and additional areas.”

Reports suggest that the main aim of the whirlwind is to get the US to unfreeze a shipment of heavy-duty bombs it has been withholding from Israel.

The trip comes amid a public spat between US President Joe Biden’s administration and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Tuesday issued a video statement attacking the US for its “inconceivable” weapons holdup, claiming that more arms shipments have also been held back.

The White House has since repeatedly insisted it has “no idea” what Netanyahu was referring to besides the one shipment.

Some analysts have speculated that Netanyahu’s video was aimed at ensuring the premier would receive the credit if the US agreed to move forward with the transfer following Gallant’s visit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
23 June 2024
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
23 June 2024
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
23 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
23 June 2024
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024