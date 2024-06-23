0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 09:53

Trump Vows to Settle Ukraine War Before His Inauguration


The inauguration of the US president-elect is expected to be held before January 20, 2025.

"Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after, we win the presidency, I will have the horrible [conflict] between Russia and Ukraine settled," he said.

He also pledged to prevent World War Three, TASS reported.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Former US leader Donald Trump has already garnered the necessary number of primary votes to clinch the Republican nomination. Incumbent US President Joe Biden, running for re-election, won Democratic primaries in New Jersey and Washington, DC, in some of the last contests earlier this month.
