Iranian MPs Decry Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC

Islam Times - The Iranian Parliament vehemently condemned Canada’s decision to list the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a so-called terrorist entity, expressing strong support for the IRGC and its leading role in the elevation of Iran’s regional and international position.

In a statement signed by over 250 lawmakers, the Iranian Parliament condemned the Canadian government’s “ill-advised” move to designate the IRGC, saying such an “idiotic” measure that has violated all international laws and regulations reveals Canada’s backing for the Zionist regime.The MPs also called on the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to employ all political and international approaches to condemn Canada’s measure.The government of Canada, known as a staunch supporter of the criminal Zionist regime and its genocidal crimes against Gaza, has blacklisted the IRGC following the recent “strategic developments” after Iran carried out the retaliatory True Promise Operation against Israeli military targets, the statement said.In a hostile move against Iran, Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on June 19 listed the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" under the Criminal Code and called on Canadians in Iran to leave.Last month, the Canadian House of Commons adopted a non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to blacklist the IRGC and expel an estimated 700 Iranians.The move makes Canada the second country in North America after the United States to blacklist the IRGC.