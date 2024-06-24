0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 01:11

Hezbollah Drone Strike Hits Israeli Military Base

Story Code : 1143421
In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said that its fighters had targeted the command headquarters of the “Sahel” brigade in the “Beit Hillel” barracks north of the occupied territories using an attack drone.

It added that the raid had killed and wounded an unspecified number of Israeli officers and soldiers.

Hezbollah also emphasized that the strike came in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their resistance, as well as in response to an Israeli assassination operation in Lebanon.

On Saturday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a car in the town of Khiara in the Western Bekaa area and killed its driver, who was later identified as Ayman Hashem Ghattma, a leader of the Islamic Group political party in Lebanon.

In a statement, the Islamic Group called the targeted killing “a new crime” committed by the Zionist regime against the Lebanese and Palestinian people.   

The party further noted that Ghattma’s assassination will not deter it from carrying out its duty in defending the Lebanese in the country’s south and the Palestinians in the occupied lands.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war on Gaza following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its Gaza onslaught, which has so far killed at least 37,551 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 85,911 others.
