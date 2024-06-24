0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 01:17

1 Killed, 2 Missing in Flood in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi

Story Code : 1143425
"High-intensity rain fell in the upper Toribulu river area at 4:38 a.m. local time on Sunday, resulting in water laden with mud inundating nearby settlements," said agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

The flood struck a bridge, cutting off a village and impacting 120 families.

Additionally, the flood also damaged houses, prompting a number of villagers to seek refuge at the village office, Xinhua reported.

Rescue operations were ongoing for those affected and efforts to locate the two missing individuals continued.

The meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency has issued a warning that heavy rainfall was expected to persist until at least Monday.
