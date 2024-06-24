0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 01:25

Hezbollah Releases Footage of Sensitive Israeli Targets

Story Code : 1143429
Hezbollah Releases Footage of Sensitive Israeli Targets
The group’s Military Media released the footage on Sunday.

Reporting on the video, Al-Mayadeen television network identified the sites as “vital Israeli targets only known to the occupation's security apparatus".

The sites depicted in the footage included the Research Center at the Israeli regime’s Dimona nuclear reactor in the Negev Desert, the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, and Nevatim Airbase -- one of the regime’s largest such outposts.

Some other important targets were listed as the HaKirya complex in Tel Aviv -- which houses the regime’s Ministry of Security besides accommodating its General Staff and many senior military officials -- as well as the Ramat David Airbase -- the regime's Northernmost such outpost -- and the Karish Gas Field off Lebanon’s coast.

The footage’s release followed only a few days Hezbollah’s releasing of a video of its surveillance aircraft flying over swathes of occupied territories. The movement described the video as only the first episode of what was yet to come.

The Israeli regime began waging sporadic attacks against the country following the onset of Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.

The exchange of fire has intensified since the Israeli assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Sami Taleb Abdullah.

The movement has retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets into the northern parts of the occupied territories.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Army announced it had approved plans for an attack on Lebanon, raising concerns that the regime might try to realize threats that it will turn Lebanon into another Gaza.

In a recent speech, however, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, asserted that “in case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints, without rules, without limits".

“Whoever thinks of war against us will regret it,” the Hezbollah leader noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
24 June 2024
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
24 June 2024
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
24 June 2024
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
24 June 2024
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
24 June 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
24 June 2024
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
24 June 2024
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
23 June 2024
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
23 June 2024
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
23 June 2024
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
23 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
23 June 2024