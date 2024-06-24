0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 01:29

UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War

Story Code : 1143431
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
Shelters run by UNRWA itself, which is the main group providing assistance to displaced people in Gaza, have also been repeatedly hit, according to the agency, killing more than 500 people sheltering in them, Al-Jazeera reported.

“This blatant disregard of humanitarian law must stop. We need a ceasefire now,” UNRWA said in a post on X.

On Friday, UNRWA said that over three-quarters of schools in the Gaza Strip need to be rebuilt.

"In Gaza, over 76% of schools need reconstructing or require major rehabilitation to be functional again," it added.

Most schools in the Palestinian enclave have been turned into shelters for hundreds of thousands of people seeking refuge from the ongoing Israeli bombardment, with many completely destroyed or badly damaged in the onslaught that has continued since October 7 last year.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

More than 37,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,900 injured in Israel’s onslaught since October 7, according to health authorities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
24 June 2024
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
24 June 2024
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
24 June 2024
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
24 June 2024
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
24 June 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
24 June 2024
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
24 June 2024
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
23 June 2024
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
23 June 2024
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
23 June 2024
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
23 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
23 June 2024