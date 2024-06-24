Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon

Islam Times - The Iranian Mission to the United Nations warned against any foolish decision by Israel in West Asia, and stressed that the Zionist regime will be the ultimate loser of any action against Lebanon.

“Undoubtedly, this war will have one ultimate loser, which is the Zionist regime. The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has the capability to defend itself and Lebanon – perhaps the time for the self-annihilation of this illegitimate regime has come,” Iran’s mission to the UN said.The statement added that resistance movement Hezbollah is capable of defending both itself and Lebanon.Hezbollah and the Zionist regime have been exchanging fire along Lebanon’s Southern border almost on a daily basis since the Gaza war began on October last year.The tensions have flared over the past week especially after Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander last week.The movement has retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets into the Northern parts of the occupied territories. It also published footage gathered from its surveillance aircraft of strategic locations in the Northern part of the 1948 occupied territories, including sea and air ports in the city of Haifa.Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah has warned that the powerfull group is prepared for a full-scale conflict with Israel.“The enemy knows it must expect us on land, in the air, and at sea, and if war is imposed, the resistance will fight without constraints, rules, or limits,” he said, adding that “there will be no place safe from our missiles and drones".He stated the number of Hezbollah's operatives who are ready to fight against the Zionist regime has exceeded 100,000.Iran's mission also warned that any action by Israel against Lebanon could plunge the region into a new conflict.“Any imprudent decision by the occupying Israeli regime to save itself could plunge the region into a new war, the consequence of which would be the destruction of Lebanon’s infrastructure as well as that of the 1948 occupied territories,” the statement noted.