Islam Times - The Russian news agency Novorossiya has highlighted the successful operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea against the Trio of Evil - the USA, UK, and Israel. The agency attributed the Western alliance's failure in the Red Sea to the outdated military doctrines of the West, noting the significant concern within the US Navy over the Yemeni tactics.

Novorossiya reported that the Yemeni Armed Forces have adopted naval attack tactics similar to those used by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea. This strategic shift has resulted in disastrous outcomes for the Western alliance, including the sinking and severe damage to the British cargo ship Tutour. The agency emphasized that the Yemenis' unconventional fighting style has made it challenging for the Western alliance to respond effectively, placing warships, including two aircraft carriers, at considerable risk.The agency suggested that the Western military operation in the Red Sea, initiated under the direction of US President Joe Biden, may fail unless urgent measures are taken to withdraw from the region.Former UN envoy to Yemen, Jamal bin Omar, also weighed in, stating that the US-British alliance has failed to halt Yemeni operations. He criticized Washington for underestimating the Yemeni army's capabilities and for encouraging Saudi Arabia to engage in a war with Yemen—a move he described as a fatal error. Bin Omar asserted that the militarization efforts by the US and UK in the Red Sea would not deter the Yemeni army from supporting the Palestinian cause but would instead strengthen Yemeni resolve.The successful Yemeni operations in the Red Sea have caused significant embarrassment for the Western alliance, as the Zionist entity has acknowledged the effectiveness of Yemeni military actions in the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf, and the Gulf of Aden against Israeli ships. These operations are seen as a response to Zionist crimes against the people of Gaza.The American Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs noted that the Yemeni operations have achieved a high degree of strategic success and have undermined the credibility of the United States. Similarly, the Zionist newspaper Jerusalem Post reported that Yemeni forces' relentless attacks on ships associated with Israel in the Red Sea have caused serious damage to maritime trade, with no resolution in sight. Consequently, Israeli ships and those associated with the Zionist entity are diverting their routes away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to the inability of the US and UK to stop the Yemeni operations.