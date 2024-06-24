Islam Times - The commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force says the resistance front will not remain indifferent and will give a harsh response to the Israeli regime if starts a new war on Lebanon.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks in response to Israel's latest rhetoric that it will launch a full-blown war against the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.He said Iran's April 13 punitive measure -- called Operation True Promise -- against Israel's attack on the Islamic Republic's diplomatic premises in Syria changed the conditions and equations in the West Asia region.The operation changed many old formulas and led to a new situation in the region, he added.The top commander emphasized that Iran, as an emerging power in the region, has succeeded in revealing its capabilities to the world by conducting missile attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied territories.On April 1, the Israeli regime carried out terrorist airstrikes on the consular section of Iran's embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed two generals of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.In retaliation, the IRGC targeted the occupied territories on April 13 with a barrage of drones and missiles. The retaliatory strikes, dubbed Operation True Promise, inflicted damage on Israeli military bases across the occupied Palestinian territories.Heidari further pointed to Israel's crimes in Gaza over the past nine months and said the regime has been stuck in a quagmire in the Strip."The regime's threats against Lebanon's Hezbollah are not a new issue," the commander emphasized.