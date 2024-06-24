0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 01:37

Resistance Front Will Give Harsh Response to Israel If Lebanon Invaded: Iran's Top Commander

Story Code : 1143434
Resistance Front Will Give Harsh Response to Israel If Lebanon Invaded: Iran
Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks in response to Israel's latest rhetoric that it will launch a full-blown war against the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

He said Iran's April 13 punitive measure -- called Operation True Promise -- against Israel's attack on the Islamic Republic's diplomatic premises in Syria changed the conditions and equations in the West Asia region.

The operation changed many old formulas and led to a new situation in the region, he added.

The top commander emphasized that Iran, as an emerging power in the region, has succeeded in revealing its capabilities to the world by conducting missile attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

On April 1, the Israeli regime carried out terrorist airstrikes on the consular section of Iran's embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed two generals of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

In retaliation, the IRGC targeted the occupied territories on April 13 with a barrage of drones and missiles. The retaliatory strikes, dubbed Operation True Promise, inflicted damage on Israeli military bases across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Heidari further pointed to Israel's crimes in Gaza over the past nine months and said the regime has been stuck in a quagmire in the Strip.

"The regime's threats against Lebanon's Hezbollah are not a new issue," the commander emphasized.
Comment


Featured Stories
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
24 June 2024
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
24 June 2024
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
24 June 2024
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
24 June 2024
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
24 June 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
24 June 2024
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
24 June 2024
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
23 June 2024
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
23 June 2024
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
23 June 2024
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
23 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
23 June 2024