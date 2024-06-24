0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 01:38

Israel Bombed Southern Lebanon with Banned White Phosphorus Munitions: Report

Story Code : 1143435
Israel Bombed Southern Lebanon with Banned White Phosphorus Munitions: Report
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that the most recent attacks occurred near the town of Kfar Kila.

Israeli forces are also carrying out “a search operation” near Kfar Kila from their base in Metula, a town on the northern side of the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories.

The report further says the attacks endangered civilians' lives and caused massive fires in the region.

Israel continues to use white phosphorus munitions in south Lebanon, causing lasting damage and driving villagers away.

A series of reports have said that white phosphorus attacks are “putting civilians at grave risk” and “contributing to displacement”.

A recent investigation by Qatar-based al-Jazeera found that Israel had dropped 117 phosphoric bombs on southern Lebanon, striking at least 32 towns and villages between October and March.

The impacted area spanned nearly the entirety of Lebanon’s 100km southern border with the occupied territories. Israel’s repeated use of white phosphorous has drawn the ire of international humanitarian organizations.

On March 19, Oxfam called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to “immediately suspend arms transfers to Israel.”

Israel reportedly used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an October attack in southern Lebanon, according to a Washington Post investigation in December.

Photos and videos verified by international rights groups and reviewed by The Post show the characteristic ribbons of white phosphorus smoke falling over Dheira, a southern Lebanese village, on October 16.
Comment


Featured Stories
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
24 June 2024
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
24 June 2024
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
24 June 2024
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
24 June 2024
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
24 June 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
24 June 2024
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
24 June 2024
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
23 June 2024
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
Gallant Heads to D.C. to Discuss Development in Gaza, Lebanon
23 June 2024
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
Russian Lawmaker Warns Moscow May Change Timing for Use of Nuclear Weapons
23 June 2024
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
Macron May Trigger France’s Exit from EU: EU Official
23 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
23 June 2024