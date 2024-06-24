Ten Holocaust Survivors Decry Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Islam Times - A number of Holocaust survivors have rebuked Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupying regime’s “wrong anti-Semitic claims” to justify killing more than 37,550 Palestinians in the besieged territory.

As many as 10 survivors said in a letter published on Saturday that using the Holocaust to justify genocide in Gaza and repress student protest on college campuses is a “complete insult to the memory of the Holocaust.”“As Holocaust survivors, we have no special authority on the Middle East but we do know about anti-Semitism. It’s simply wrong to claim that it’s anti-Semitic to oppose Israeli genocide. It’s also wrong to claim that calling for equal rights for Jews and Arabs “from the river to the sea” is anti-Semitic,” the signatories wrote.“As Holocaust survivors, we are just a few individuals but we want to add our voices to the growing global movement to demand a permanent ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and for the West to stop arming and supporting genocide.”The survivors pointed to a recent Holocaust memorial, in which Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We’ll defeat our genocidal enemies. Never again is now!”The signatories of the letter also referred to another memorial, in which US President Joe Biden warned of a “ferocious surge of anti-Semitism” on college campuses.“The dehumanization of Palestinians…, the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, indiscriminate bombing, the destruction of universities and hospitals, and the use of mass starvation — these are clearly stages of ethnic cleansing and genocide. They cannot be defended any more than sending weapons to commit this genocide or refusing funding to UNRWA,” the letter said.“With no better arguments, our politicians have resorted to misusing the memory of the Holocaust while claiming that protesting against Israeli genocide is somehow anti-Semitic.”The Israeli regime has killed at least 37,551 people in Gaza since it launched its genocidal war on the territory on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry added that 85,911 people had also been wounded in Gaza since then.