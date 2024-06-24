Iran Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Russia’s Dagestan

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Sunday’s terrorist attacks on religious buildings in Derbent and a Makhachkala police post that have killed and injured Russian civilians.

In a statement on Monday, Nasser Kanaani offered condolences to the Russian government and nation, expressed sympathy with the families of victims, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the terrorist attacks in Dagestan.“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers terrorism of any type as a threat to the human society and the international security and emphasizes the need for the international community’s serious resolve and effective effort in countering that common threat to humanity,” he said.Gunmen attacked churches, a synagogue and a police post in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan on Sunday, killing at least 15 police and National Guard officers, several civilians and an Orthodox priest.At least 12 people were injured in the attacks, which took place in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, the festival of Pentecost for the Russian Orthodox Church.The attacks come three months after some 133 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a rock concert in the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow.