Monday 24 June 2024 - 08:22

Terrorists in Nigeria Kill 10, Abduct 50 People and Burn Village

Attackers operated for several hours unchallenged due to their large number from 10 pm on Saturday till about 2.30 am on Sunday, burned 10 houses, 15 shops, and at least nine vehicles.

Malam Isiya Kerau, an indigene of Katsina State told Iran Press correspondent that the armed bandits who attacked Maidabino village in Danmusa Local Government Area on Sunday have abducted his younger sister with her children.

According to Musa Ali, a resident of Danmusa Local Government Area, the terrorist bandits ransacked Maidabino village in numbers and operated for more than 4hours without intervention from security forces.

Meanwhile, though the rainy season started in Northern parts of Nigeria almost two months ago, many farmers have been forced to abandon their farms due to fear of the bandits.

The rising insecurity challenges in the West African country especially in the Northwestern states of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna, where daily their local communities have been under attacks and kidnapping of people for ransom by criminal groups remain the major problem.

Despite claims by the states and Federal authorities that they are defeating the bandits, people are witnessing the deterioration of the banditry.
