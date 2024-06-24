0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 08:38

Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview

While Biden had suggested that ‘Israel’ had accepted a US-sponsored ceasefire proposal, Netanyahu’s statements prove otherwise. The Palestinian Resistance Movement – Hamas criticized Netanyahu’s stance, accusing him of perpetuating a genocidal war against innocent civilians in Gaza.

Despite warnings from top US General Charles Q. Brown about the risks of widening the conflict to Lebanon, Netanyahu hinted at plans to target Hezbollah after finishing operations in Gaza. The situation remains volatile, with Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant visiting Washington to discuss the escalating tensions.

The Israeli prime minister brushed off real threats facing vital Israeli infrastructure when questioned on the matter.

“We are prepared for the possibility of damage to the electricity facilities and I cannot elaborate on that,” he said.

However, the Resistance’s leaders and top Lebanese officials have categorically rejected the possibility of such an event, stressing the Resistance’s dedication to protecting Lebanon and its inherit roots in South Lebanon.
