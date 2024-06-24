Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that he has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, contradicting claims made by US President Joe Biden. In a recent interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14, Netanyahu insisted on pursuing the complete destruction of Hamas, rejecting any proposals for a prisoner exchange or long-term ceasefire.

While Biden had suggested that ‘Israel’ had accepted a US-sponsored ceasefire proposal, Netanyahu’s statements prove otherwise. The Palestinian Resistance Movement – Hamas criticized Netanyahu’s stance, accusing him of perpetuating a genocidal war against innocent civilians in Gaza.Despite warnings from top US General Charles Q. Brown about the risks of widening the conflict to Lebanon, Netanyahu hinted at plans to target Hezbollah after finishing operations in Gaza. The situation remains volatile, with Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant visiting Washington to discuss the escalating tensions.The Israeli prime minister brushed off real threats facing vital Israeli infrastructure when questioned on the matter.“We are prepared for the possibility of damage to the electricity facilities and I cannot elaborate on that,” he said.However, the Resistance’s leaders and top Lebanese officials have categorically rejected the possibility of such an event, stressing the Resistance’s dedication to protecting Lebanon and its inherit roots in South Lebanon.