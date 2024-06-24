Iranian MPs Seeking to Declare Canada Armed Forces as Terrorist Organization in Tit-for-Tat Step

Islam Times - The Iranian Parliament condemned the Canadian government's decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), proposing a motion to designate the North American country’s Armed Forces as a terror entity in retaliation.

A group of 250 Iranian lawmakers on Sunday introduced a motion that requires the administration to list the Canadian Army and federal police forces as terrorist organizations.The legislators expressed their strong support for the IRGC and hailed its defense of Iran’s national security and territorial integrity in the years following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.The MPs also lauds the IRGC for its support of oppressed nations in the West Asia region, particularly Palestinians, and its leading role in confronting Israel.They described the IRGC as a thorn in the side of the Muslim world’s enemies, especially the Zionist regime and its sponsors.Canada on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a “terrorist” organization and urged its citizens in Iran to leave.The IRGC has made great sacrifices in the fight against terror outfits operating in West Asia. Tehran has announced that the IRGC is an official state body which has had and will continue to have a vital and key role in ensuring the security and stability of Iran and the region, particularly in the fight against terrorism.Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed terrorism would have plagued entire Europe if the IRGC had not taken action against Daesh (also known as ISIS or ISIL) terrorists.They emphasized that the IRGC has been involved in the fight against terror more than any other military force, adding that the entity is threatened by the sponsors of terrorism, above all the Israeli regime and the United States.The Iranian legislature further noted that the Canadian government is a staunch supporter of the criminal and child-killing Tel Aviv regime, emphasizing that its blacklisting of the IRGC is in violation of all international law and regulations, and exposes Ottawa’s backing for the Zionist entity.The parliamentarians finally called on the Iranian Foreign Ministry to utilize all political and international means to denounce Canada’s measure.