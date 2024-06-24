0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 21:11

Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine

Story Code : 1143608
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Spokesman for the Yemeni army, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, made the announcement in a Sunday statement.

“The naval forces of our Armed Forces carried out a second targeting operation against the ship Transworld Navigator in the Red Sea, using an uncrewed surface boat, which led to a direct hit against the ship,” he said.

Transworld Navigator had been already attacked by Yemeni forces in the Arabian Sea with a number of ballistic missiles on Saturday.

“The missile force of our Armed Forces carried out an operation targeting the ship Stolt Sequoia in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, and the operation has successfully achieved its objectives,” Saree added in his statement.

He noted that the two ships were targeted after the companies owning them decided to violate the ban enforced by the Yemeni Armed Forces on the entry of ships to the ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The new operations came after earlier on Saturday, the Yemeni forces carried out a host of attacks targeting American and “Israel”-linked vessels, including the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower, which was hit for the second time.

In his Sunday statement, Saree said, “As part of retaliation for the American-British aggression against our country, the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces forced the American aircraft carrier Eisenhower to leave the Red Sea.”

He once again warned all maritime companies to avoid doing business with the occupying “Israeli” entity, adding that “their ships will be directly targeted in the operation zone of the Yemeni Armed Forces regardless of their destination.”

He concluded by saying that operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue until the “Israeli” aggression against the Gaza Strip stops and the siege of the Palestinian territory is lifted.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have been carrying out countless operations against “Israel”-linked ships or those heading towards ports in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, when the apartheid "Israeli" entity began its genocidal war on Gaza.

Nearly 37,600 Palestinians have been murdered, most of them women and children, and over 86,000 others sustained injuries in the brutal “Israeli” military onslaught against the coastal sliver.

The Yemeni forces have also conducted many operations against American and British vessels in response to deadly attacks by the United States and the UK against their country, which have been seeking to stop the forces’ pro-Palestinian operations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
24 June 2024
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
24 June 2024
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
24 June 2024
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
24 June 2024
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
24 June 2024
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
24 June 2024
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
24 June 2024
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
24 June 2024
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
Israelis Hold Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest Since Start of Gaza War
24 June 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
Yemeni Armed Forces Triumph over Western Military Doctrine in the Red Sea
24 June 2024
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
Iran Warns Israel of Consequences of Unleashing All-Out War on Lebanon
24 June 2024
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
Biden Will Soon Embroil US in World War Three: Trump
23 June 2024