Monday 24 June 2024 - 21:37

Russia Is Revising Its Nuclear Doctrine, Kremlin Says

Story Code : 1143616
“Russian President Putin has said that work is under way to bring the doctrine into line with current realities,” Peskov told a briefing, without elaborating, Reuters reported.

A senior member of the Russian parliament said on Sunday that Moscow could reduce the decision-making time stipulated in official policy for the use of nuclear weapons if it believes that threats are increasing.

Putin said last month that Russia might change its official nuclear doctrine setting out the conditions under which such weapons could be used.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.
