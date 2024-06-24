Neighborly Ties Iran’s Unchanging Policy: Caretaker FM

Islam Times - The Iranian caretaker foreign minister reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to the promotion of warm relations with neighboring states, including the Sultanate of Oman.

The Iranian government remains determined to follow the late president’s policies in sticking to good neighborliness principles and developing relations with the neighbors, especially the Sultanate of Oman, Ali Baqeri said in a meeting with Oman’s special representative Abdulaziz Al Hinai, who is in Tehran to attend a meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).Expressing gratitude to Iran for hosting the ACD meeting, the Omani representative offered condolences on the loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19.Al Hinai also expressed hope that Iran would hold successful presidential elections, adding that he was confident that the Iranian government and nation would put behind the current sensitive juncture and continue moving towards development, prosperity, and promotion of ties with the neighboring and friendly countries.The Iranian and Omani officials also exchanged views on a series of regional and international issues of mutual concern.