US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador

Islam Times - The US administration supports Kiev in committing crimes, including strikes against civilians, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on the absence of Washington’s reaction to the strike by ATACMS missiles against civilians in Sevastopol.

"The administration demonstratively supports the crimes of (Ukraine). It took the side of international terrorism. Condones attacks on civilians by Bandera’s adherents," Antonov said, cited on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission. "There is no justification for the bloody acts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he added, TASS reported."The crimes were committed purposefully during the concentration of the maximum number of Russians on the shore. The bandits did not even hesitate to kill women and children on a Christian holiday, revered by all," the ambassador stated. "Washington's attempts to silence the terrible crime against Russian citizens cause anger and indignation. Americans cannot sit overseas and escape responsibility for the blood and tears of innocent people."Antonov added, "The supply of American weapons to the puppets, giving them the right to attack civilians, only testifies to the desire of the local authorities to continue the war, regardless of human casualties. It is obvious to policymakers in Washington that cluster munitions in ATACMS missiles cannot be launched without the participation of American specialists and support from US intelligence," the Russian diplomat stressed. "It is no coincidence that enemy drones are circling over the Black Sea almost every day."All this indicates the death of America’s pseudo-humane foreign policy in the bloody swamp of the Ukrainian crisis. It becomes almost impossible for Russophobes to justify their direct involvement in the conflict in the post-Soviet space."On June 23, Ukraine attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sevastopol by ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads. Four people were killed, including two children. More than 150 people were injured.