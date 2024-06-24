0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 21:59

Russia Knows Well Who Is Behind Attack on Crimea: Kremlin

Story Code : 1143627
"We’ve seen an absolutely barbaric missile attack in Crimea," the Kremlin spokesman said. "We understand perfectly well who is behind it, who targets these technically sophisticated missiles. It is not the Ukrainians who provide for these launches."

"Definitely," Peskov added, responding to an elaborative question whether Kyiv was also involved in the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier noted that such high-tech systems as, for example, ATACMS missiles, were not serviced by Ukrainian personnel: the manufacturer of these systems - the US - was in charge of intelligence, guidance, and target setting.

An attack on Crimea's civilian infrastructure with ATACMS tactical missiles armed with cluster warheads was carried out on June 23. Four missiles were shot down, but the fifth exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, the attack killed four people, including two children. More than 150 others were injured. The Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings over an act of terrorism.
