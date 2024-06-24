US Role in Sevastopol Terror Attack Indisputable: MFA

Islam Times - Moscow has no doubt that Washington was involved in the attack on Sevastopol, and a response to this crime is coming, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The US’ involvement in this horrible crime is beyond any doubt," the ministry pointed out. "A response to this crime will certainly follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement."On June 23, the Kiev regime, with the support of the United States and its satellites, committed another heinous terrorist crime against the civilian population of Russia. Sevastopol came under attack," the statement said, TASS reported."One of the most important Orthodox holidays - the day of the Holy Trinity - was intentionally chosen for the terrorist attack," it added."Four people died, among them a two-year-old playing on the city beach and a nine-year-old girl. As many as 151 people sought medical help, 82 of them were hospitalized - 55 adults and 27 children, many are in serious condition. Everyone is receiving quality medical care," the ministry said. "According to the Russian Defense Ministry, American ATACMS tactical missiles were used, equipped with cluster warheads to inflict maximum damage. All flight paths were entered by US specialists based on their own satellite reconnaissance data. An American Global Hawk reconnaissance drone was on duty in the skies near Crimea."Russia's Investigative Committee "has launched a probe into the crime." "All those responsible for this and other terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation will be brought to justice," the Foreign Ministry emphasized. "Washington and its satellites have created and fostered the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, actively nurturing and supporting their Ukrainian puppets, waging war against Russia with their hands and encouraging them to commit acts of international terrorism, to kill Russian civilians, including with the use of one of the most terrible types of inhumane weapons - cluster munitions," it stressed.Western countries "continue to criminally sweep under the rug the barbaric deeds of the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime. There has been no condemnation from international organizations either. The Russian Federation once again calls on them to give a proper assessment of this latest atrocity of the Kiev regime and the West," the Foreign Ministry said."Russia expresses its sincere gratitude for the condolences extended by officials of friendly states, as well as representatives of the European and American public. Words of sympathy continue to arrive," it went on to say."We mourn with all of Sevastopol, where a day of mourning has been declared today. We express our condolences to the relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement summed up.