Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip made history on Sunday as Hamas’ military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at an Israeli armored vehicle for the first time in Rafah. This move marks a rare incident in the region, as the Resistance continues to confront Israeli occupation forces on multiple fronts.

The Ofek armored personnel carrier (APC) was targeted in Tal Za’arab, with the vehicle catching fire after being hit by the missile. Al-Qassam fighters also launched a barrage of locally-produced Rajoum 114 mm rocket artillery shells at an Israeli military rescue force that was deployed to the area.In addition to the striking of the Israeli vehicle, the Palestinian Resistance carried out multiple other operations, including heavy shelling of Israeli occupation positions in Rafah and the Netzarim Axis. Al-Quds Brigades fighters joined in mortar attacks, demonstrating the unified front against the Israeli invasion.As the Israeli war on Gaza enters its 262nd day, the Palestinian Resistance remains steadfast in their fight against the occupation, utilizing various tactics to resist the relentless Israeli aggression.