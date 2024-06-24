0
Monday 24 June 2024 - 22:21

Iran Ranks 30th Globally in Nuclear Electricity Production in 2023

According to the 'Statistical Review of World Energy', Iran contributed one percent of the world’s total nuclear electricity generation in 2023.

Iran produced 6.6 terawatt-hours of nuclear electricity in 2023, marking a one percent increase from the previous year.

During the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's nuclear electricity production grew by about five percent.

In 2020, Iran generated 6.4 terawatt-hours of nuclear electricity.

Only 33 countries produced nuclear electricity in 2023.

The report stated that the total global nuclear electricity generation in 2023 was 2,737 terawatt-hours, representing a 2.2 percent increase from the previous year.
