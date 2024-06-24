Iran Calls on Independent, Islamic States to Support Palestine Amid Gaza War

Islam Times - Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani urged the independent and Muslim countries to adopt practical measures to stop Israel's war machine in the Gaza Strip which has so far killed more than 37,500 people, mainly children and women.

Baqeri Kani said the Zionist regime’s unprecedented crimes in the besieged enclave and the West Bank, perpetrated under full support from the US and some Western countries, are not only flagrant and clear examples of the unilateral mechanisms’ failure to establish stability, security and peace, but also a source of instability and disruption of security and global peace.The top diplomat added reinforcing multilateral mechanisms by independent countries in the form of organizations such as the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) can guarantee lasting stability and security.He added that it is incumbent on independent and Islamic countries to take measures to stand up against and decry the Zionist regime and support the Palestinian people.Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October 2023.More than 37,500 Palestinians have been killed and nearly the entire population has been displaced. Almost 86,000 people have also been wounded, according to health officials.The figures exclude tens of thousands of dead who are believed to be buried in the bombed-out ruins of homes, shops, shelters, and other buildings.The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.