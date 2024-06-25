Eight Killed in Deadly Fire in Moscow Region’s Fryazino

Islam Times - Eight people have died in a fire in a multi-story office building in the city of Fryazino near Moscow, a spokesman for the local emergencies service told TASS, citing preliminary data.

"Two people died after jumping out of a window. Six people stayed inside the building where interior structures collapsed. According to preliminary data, they died," he said, adding nine people were in the premises where the fire started and only one of them was rescued.The fire started on Monday afternoon. It now engulfs the fifth to the 8th floor. The blaze has been categorized a three-alarm fire (high level). Over 100 specialists assisted by 40 units of hardware, including Ka-32 helicopters, are engaged in efforts to put out the fire.