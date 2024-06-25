0
Tuesday 25 June 2024 - 09:38

Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa

Story Code : 1143689
Issuing a statement, the Iraq-based Resistance group said that it had used drones to attack a vital military target in Haifa.

It said that the anti-Zionist operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the crimes committed by the Tel Aviv regime in the besieged coastal enclave.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Zionist regime has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.
