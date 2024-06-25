Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said a high voter turnout in the upcoming presidential election makes Iran proud and helps the Islamic Republic overcome its enemies.

The Leader made the remarks on Tuesday in an address to thousands of Iranians from the provinces of Tehran, Gilan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Markazi and North Khorasan on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir and ahead of the Friday presidential election.The Iranian nation is to face a test, Imam Khamenei said, referring to the June 28 presidential election.Iranians will go to the polls on Friday to elect the next president from among the six candidates vying to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi.“Elections are always a test, but now [they are] more [important] than ever,” the Leader added.Imam Khamenei also expressed hope that the election will be a source of pride for the Iranian nation through their “maximum participation” and choosing “the most qualified” candidate.“One of the factors that enable the Islamic Republic to overcome its enemy is the election,” Imam Khamenei asserted.