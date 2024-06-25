Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would continue dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I would continue the dialogue with Vladimir Putin," Macron said on the Generation Do It Yourself podcast."No, we haven't (communicated) in recent months, but I don't exclude the possibility of talking about one issue or another," he said, TASS reported.The French leader pointed out that he "believes in the power of dialogue.""I speak with absolute sincerity: I believe it is always important to continue the dialogue," the president said.Macron added that he would discuss with the Russian leader, in particular, "the issue of nuclear power plants," without explaining what exactly he meant.Putin said earlier that Moscow is ready to interact with Paris if the French side has such an interest. According to the Russian leader, he and Macron had good working relations, but the French president broke them off.