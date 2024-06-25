0
Tuesday 25 June 2024 - 09:55

Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin

Story Code : 1143699
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
"I would continue the dialogue with Vladimir Putin," Macron said on the Generation Do It Yourself podcast.

"No, we haven't (communicated) in recent months, but I don't exclude the possibility of talking about one issue or another," he said, TASS reported.

The French leader pointed out that he "believes in the power of dialogue."

"I speak with absolute sincerity: I believe it is always important to continue the dialogue," the president said.

Macron added that he would discuss with the Russian leader, in particular, "the issue of nuclear power plants," without explaining what exactly he meant.

Putin said earlier that Moscow is ready to interact with Paris if the French side has such an interest. According to the Russian leader, he and Macron had good working relations, but the French president broke them off.
Comment


Featured Stories
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
25 June 2024
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
25 June 2024
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
25 June 2024
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
24 June 2024
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
24 June 2024
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
24 June 2024
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
24 June 2024
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
24 June 2024
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
24 June 2024
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
24 June 2024
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
24 June 2024
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
24 June 2024