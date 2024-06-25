0
Tuesday 25 June 2024 - 09:58

Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange

Story Code : 1143702
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Albanese indicated he will make a statement on Assange’s case after the legal process was complete, Anadolu Agency reported.

Assange was released from Belmarsh maximum security prison earlier Monday following a bail by High Court in British capital before boarding a flight at London Stansted Airport at 5 pm local time (1600GMT), according to video footage posted by his organization on X.

A spokesman for the Australian government said it was “not appropriate to provide further comment” until the proceedings were concluded, ABC News reported.

Prime Minister Albanese “has been clear (that) Mr. Assange's case has dragged on for too long and there is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration,” it added.

Court documents indicate that Assange is set to appear in the US District Court on the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the western Pacific Ocean near his native nation Australia, on Wednesday.

Assange is expected to plead guilty to a single count of violating the US Espionage Act, namely that he conspired to unlawfully obtain and disclose US national security information.

According to Wikileaks, Assange left Belmarsh maximum security prison after having spent 1,901 days there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
25 June 2024
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
25 June 2024
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
25 June 2024
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
24 June 2024
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
24 June 2024
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
24 June 2024
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
24 June 2024
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
24 June 2024
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
Netanyahu Defies Biden’s Claims, Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Hamas in Tense Interview
24 June 2024
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
Over 15 Policemen Killed in Terrorist Act in Dagestan
24 June 2024
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
Hezbollah Publishes a Video Entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” Reaffirms S. Nasrallah’s Warnings
24 June 2024
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
UNRWA: 69 Percent of Gaza’s School Shelters Damaged During War
24 June 2024