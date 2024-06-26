0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:30

Russia Downs Dozens of Ukrainian Drones Amid Border Tensions

Story Code : 1143855
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, 29 drones were intercepted in the Belgorod region and one in Voronezh during overnight operations, as communicated via Telegram on Tuesday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of Belgorod detailed on Telegram that an elderly woman was killed and several others injured in multiple Ukrainian air raids. The fatal incident occurred in a village near the region's administrative center, with additional casualties from shrapnel wounds when at least six drones were destroyed over the Yakovlevsky district.

Further injuries were reported in Belgorod city and neighboring villages, with numerous buildings and vehicles damaged across the region. These incidents coincide with ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod and heightened conflict between the two sides.

In February 2022, Russia initiated a special military operation in Ukraine, citing concerns over NATO’s perceived aggressive stance and Western arms shipments to Kiev. Moscow has consistently warned that such arms deliveries will only exacerbate and prolong the conflict, emphasizing the dangers of unchecked escalation.
