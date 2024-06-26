0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:35

Chinese Lunar Probe Brings Samples From Far Side of Moon

Story Code : 1143858
Chinese Lunar Probe Brings Samples From Far Side of Moon
The re-entry capsule landed in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia at 2:07 pm local time, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said, adding that the mission was a "complete success," CNBC reported.

Chang'e-6 returned to Earth with soil collected from the South Pole-Aitken Basin --a massive crater in the lunar hemisphere that always faces away from Earth.

The probe landed on the moon on June 2, took off again on June 4 and then spent 13 days in the moon's orbit before returning to Earth. In total, Chang'e-6 mission took 53 days from its May 3 departure from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan, an island off China's south coast.

The probe will be airlifted to Beijing where its cabin will be opened and sample container removed.

Chang'e-6's predecessor, Chang'e-5, successfully returned in 2020 after unfurling the first Chinese national flag on the moon. It had set out to collect roughly 2 kg of lunar regolith. The feat turned China into just the third country —after the US and Soviet Union— to achieve lunar sampling at the time, although it is not yet exactly known what it successfully brought back.
Comment


Featured Stories
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
25 June 2024
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
25 June 2024
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
25 June 2024
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
24 June 2024
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
24 June 2024
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
24 June 2024
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
24 June 2024
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
24 June 2024