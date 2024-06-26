0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:38

China Outlines Intention to Resolve Ukraine Crisis

Story Code : 1143860
The US and its allies have accused China of being indirectly involved in the fighting between Moscow and Kiev by supposedly failing to curb the supply of dual-use goods to Russia. Western nations are providing weapons, training, and intelligence to Kiev, but claim they are not participants in the conflict, RT reported.

Speaking on Monday after talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, Xi said Beijing’s goals were to “avoid the expansion and intensification of the conflict,” to deflate tensions, and to “create conditions for peace talks.”

“China opposes some people who are using the excuse of normal Sino-Russian trade to divert attention and smear China,” he added. “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in its own way.”

Earlier this month, Switzerland hosted a “peace summit” at Kiev’s request. Russia was not invited, which prompted China to decline to participate.

The Chinese government has rejected the Western framing of the Ukraine conflict, which has presented it as an unprovoked act of aggression by Russia. Instead, Beijing has cited NATO’s expansion in Europe as a key cause. It has also repeatedly urged other countries to drop their “Cold War mentality” and avoid “zero sum games” in foreign relations.
