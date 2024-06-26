0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:40

Macron Warns Voters Against Far Right, Hard Left Ahead of Polls

Story Code : 1143861
Macron said both the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed bring bad responses to “real problems” because they “respond in some way by increasing conflict and civil war." He spoke in an interview with French podcast “Generation Do It Yourself,” released on Monday, AP reported.

Macron called snap elections following the defeat of his centrist alliance at European Union elections earlier this month. Voters will choose lawmakers for the National Assembly in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.

“When you are fed up with everything, when daily life is hard, you can be tempted by extremes that have quicker solutions. But the solution will never lie in rejecting others," Macron said.

He asserted that the National Rally's policies, detailed by the party's president Jordan Bardella on Monday, would “lead to civil war” and are “an impoverishment program, because it’s several thousand euros in hidden taxes every day and an impossibility of paying pensions and paying employees well.”

The hard-left France Unbowed encourages tensions between communities for electoral purposes, he asserted, arguing it also means “civil war” because it “reduces people to their religious or ethnic group."

Polls show that the outcome of the early election remains uncertain amid a complex voting system and potential alliances. Macron is aligned against both the National Rally and the New Popular Front, a coalition of far- to center-left parties that includes France Unbowed.
