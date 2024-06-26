0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:43

New Law ‘Pushing Georgia Away from EU’: Borrell

Story Code : 1143862
New Law ‘Pushing Georgia Away from EU’: Borrell
The US has also indicated it will not hesitate to penalize the former Soviet republic unless it walks back the legislation, RT reported.

Known officially as the Transparency of Foreign Influence Act and spearheaded by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the law came into force earlier this month despite opposition protests and a veto by President Salome Zourabichvili.

The legislation requires NGOs, media outlets, and individuals who receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as entities “promoting the interests of a foreign power” and to disclose their donors. Those who fail to comply will face fines of up to $9,500.

On Monday, Borrell said the foreign ministers of EU members had held “a lively debate on Georgia” for the second time in less than a month. Citing “worrying political developments,” the diplomat warned that “this law and all the negative developments around it are pushing Georgia away from the European Union.”

“If the government does not change the course of action, Georgia will not progress on the European Union path,” Borrell insisted.

According to the EU foreign policy chief, the law goes “against the will of the overwhelming majority of the Georgian population.” Brussels is planning to “increase our support to civil society and media” in the former Soviet republic, he added. The EU will also downgrade political contacts with Tbilisi and consider “putting on hold our financial assistance to the government,” Borrell stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
25 June 2024
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
25 June 2024
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
25 June 2024
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
24 June 2024
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
24 June 2024
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
24 June 2024
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
24 June 2024
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
24 June 2024