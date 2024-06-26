0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:48

Iran Determined to Strengthen Multilateralism: Acting FM

Story Code : 1143866
Iran Determined to Strengthen Multilateralism: Acting FM
"Today, the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum under the chairmanship of Iran was successfully held in Tehran," Bagheri Kani wrote on X social network on Monday.

He pointed out that this meeting provided an opportunity for the representatives of the member states and the secretaries general of the Asian international organizations to discuss and exchange opinions on the issues of the agenda of the meeting and the perspective of the activities of the forum.

"In this meeting, two documents of principles governing the activities and procedures of the assembly were approved for the first time. Holding this meeting at this point shows Iran's determination to use all opportunities to strengthen multilateralism, cooperation and convergence in Asia," Bagheri Kani added.

The 19th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum was held in Tehran with the presence of Iranian and foreign officials on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
25 June 2024
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
25 June 2024
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
25 June 2024
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
24 June 2024
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
24 June 2024
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
24 June 2024
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
24 June 2024
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
24 June 2024