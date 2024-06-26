0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:50

Russia’s Peace Initiative Can Settle Ukraine Conflict: Putin

Story Code : 1143867
Russia’s Peace Initiative Can Settle Ukraine Conflict: Putin
The Russian leader made the remarks in his greetings message to participants in the 10th Primakov Readings forum on Tuesday.

The Russian president’s message was read out by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

The head of state said he was confident that the forum would pay due attention to Russia’s "proposal on settling the Ukraine crisis peacefully."

"I expect that as distinct from many Western politicians who did not even wish to look into the essence of our initiative, the forum’s participants will examine it thoughtfully and rationally and will be able to see that it really stipulates a possibility to stop the conflict and switch over to its political and diplomatic settlement," Putin stressed.

The Russian leader said at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry’s senior staff on June 14 that Russia was ready for settling the Ukraine crisis, which implied recognizing the status of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions as Russian territories, stipulating Ukraine’s non-aligned and nuclear-free status, its demilitarization and denazification and lifting anti-Russia sanctions.
