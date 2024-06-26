0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 05:52

Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia in July

Story Code : 1143869
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow early next month, Moscow Times reported.

The Indian English-language newspaper The Tribune, without citing sources, reported that Modi was expected to visit Moscow on July 8 to “underline the engagement” between the two countries.

Likewise, Russian officials quoted by state media said they were “actively preparing” for the meeting.

“I can confirm that we’re preparing a visit by the prime minister of India,” Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov told the state-run TASS news agency without disclosing the specific dates of the trip.
