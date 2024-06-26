0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 06:14

Hamas Chief's Sister among Dozens Killed in Israeli Attack

Story Code : 1143877
Hamas Chief
The warplanes targeted the family home of Haniyeh in the Shati camp area near Gaza City, killing at least 10 people, including his sister. Reports said everyone killed in the strike was a member of the Haniyeh family.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency also reported that five civilians, including three children, were killed and several others injured after an Israeli airstrike hit a house in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday.

The report further said that 10 Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli bombing of Bani Suhaila roundabout east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the report added that an Israeli aerial assault killed two people and wounded several others in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Also on Monday, Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of strikes on Gaza City’s Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted the northeastern Gaza city of Beit Hanoun while the regime’s tanks advanced into the southern areas of Rafah and set fire to several houses there.

Israel unleashed a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, which has so far killed at least 37,626 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 86,098 others.

Seven months later, the occupying regime began a ground offensive in Rafah, home to displaced Palestinians who had fled from the rest of Gaza amid the bloody Israeli onslaught.
